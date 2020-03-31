A police officer was on Monday evening killed by the driver of a private vehicle he flagged for a traffic offence.

The traffic officer identified as one George Oluoch died on the spot after being sandwiched between the private Mercedes Benz vehicle and a lorry.

The driver of the Mercedes is said to have rammed into the lorry after knocking the officer from Changamwe Police Station.

The driver fled the crime scene and was yet to be apprehended by authorities at the time of going to press.

Traffic officer Peter Lukote

A similar incident happened along Eastern Bypass, Nairobi back in January where an officer identified as Peter Lukote was ran over by a 14-seater matatu.

The driver, Edward Njoroge, was allegedly flagged down by the deceased officer along Eastern Bypass while ferrying unknown plastic materials in his vehicle.

The officer is said to have asked Mr Njoroge for his driver's license which the driver refused to hand over.

The driver was later arrested by DCI officers.