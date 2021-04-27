The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Tuesday conducted a test on the new Green Park bus terminus within the city.
Traffic snarl-ups as NMS tests new Green Park bus terminus
Motorists complain as commuters forced to walk longer distances
According to a notice from the authority, the test was scheduled to last during the morning rush hours of 6am and 9am.
Commuters conveyed that they had been forced to alight a distance away from their usual terminus - the Nairobi Central Station (Railways).
Motorists were forced to endure longer hours in a traffic snarl up which stretched into the Community area.
"The process is now entering the transition phase of commissioning the Terminal where all stakeholders will be assessing their level of preparedness for commissioning this facility.
"Normal PSV pick up and drop off operations will continue from the Nairobi Railway Station frontage until further notice," the notice read in part.
