Lourine Naswa, who the family says had worked for her employer for the last three years, was called for routine work before people known to her employer beat her to death for allegedly stealing Sh6,000.
House help killed after Sh6,000 went missing from employer's house
A family in Trans Nzoia is in mourning after their daughter, a domestic worker, died after being beaten in her employer's house
Patrick Wafula, the 23-year-old’s father questioned why he was not informed upon suspicion that his daughter had stolen the money.
"They locked us inside the house, demanding that we produce the missing money. They later ordered me out before they continued to attack my sister using a wooden bar and a whip," Boniface Wanjala, brother to the late Naswa said.
Locals have raised questions as to why the police didn’t record statements after theyr arrived at the scene to collect the body of the deceased.
“After the incident, the police are handling the matter as if the girl was killed through mob justice,” Wafula said.
The family of the deceased is now demanding justice, saying their daughter's mistake was asking for what was rightfully hers.
Trans-Nzoia police commander Jecinter Wesonga told Citizen TV they were yet to make any arrests due to lack of evidence.
Wesonga asked those with more information to coordinate with police to hasten investigations.
The family and locals are now calling for speedy investigations despite their fear that the justice for their late daughter may not come in time.
The employer is alleged to have tried to compensate Naswa’s family with a cow which they declined.
The late’s body is currently lying at the Kitale County Level IV Hospital morgue awaiting a postmortem examination.
