RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

House help killed after Sh6,000 went missing from employer's house

Authors:

Amos Robi

A family in Trans Nzoia is in mourning after their daughter, a domestic worker, died after being beaten in her employer's house

Lourine Naswa and her child
Lourine Naswa and her child

Lourine Naswa, who the family says had worked for her employer for the last three years, was called for routine work before people known to her employer beat her to death for allegedly stealing Sh6,000.

Recommended articles

Patrick Wafula, the 23-year-old’s father questioned why he was not informed upon suspicion that his daughter had stolen the money.

"They locked us inside the house, demanding that we produce the missing money. They later ordered me out before they continued to attack my sister using a wooden bar and a whip," Boniface Wanjala, brother to the late Naswa said.

Locals have raised questions as to why the police didn’t record statements after theyr arrived at the scene to collect the body of the deceased.

“After the incident, the police are handling the matter as if the girl was killed through mob justice,” Wafula said.

Pulse Live Uganda

The family of the deceased is now demanding justice, saying their daughter's mistake was asking for what was rightfully hers.

Trans-Nzoia police commander Jecinter Wesonga told Citizen TV they were yet to make any arrests due to lack of evidence.

Wesonga asked those with more information to coordinate with police to hasten investigations.

The family and locals are now calling for speedy investigations despite their fear that the justice for their late daughter may not come in time.

The employer is alleged to have tried to compensate Naswa’s family with a cow which they declined.

The late’s body is currently lying at the Kitale County Level IV Hospital morgue awaiting a postmortem examination.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police arrest one of Rwanda's most wanted fugitives

Police arrest one of Rwanda's most wanted fugitives

House help killed after Sh6,000 went missing from employer's house

House help killed after Sh6,000 went missing from employer's house

Speculation rife over DP Ruto's whereabouts, after skipping campaign trail for 2 days

Speculation rife over DP Ruto's whereabouts, after skipping campaign trail for 2 days

EALA MP arrested after remark on arming Kenyan citizens

EALA MP arrested after remark on arming Kenyan citizens

KMTC rolls out English proficiency training for nurses

KMTC rolls out English proficiency training for nurses

Karua, Jirongo sign pact with One Kenya Alliance

Karua, Jirongo sign pact with One Kenya Alliance

Interesting story of Nairobi's Kosovo, plot with 66 churches

Interesting story of Nairobi's Kosovo, plot with 66 churches

Migori speaker arrested after breaking into Finance office

Migori speaker arrested after breaking into Finance office

State House insider speaks on working late with Uhuru, until 5AM [Video]

State House insider speaks on working late with Uhuru, until 5AM [Video]

Trending

Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of man tossing a child

Sitaki kuolewa tena

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

Father leaves Sh500 and unusual note before ending his life

A family in Embakasi’s Tassia estate is in mourning after their 3-year-old son Derick Okeyo, was abducted by his biological father and killed in cold blood.

Top KCSE student arrested in DRC on suspicion of terrorism

Authorities in DR Congo have arrested Salim Rashid Mohamed alias Chotara who scored an A- (minus) in the 2014 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).