The Ministry of Health is one of the government departments that wills suffer a budget cut arising from the projected economic strain arising from the coronavirrus pandemic.

The details have emerged from the Supplementary Budget estimates prepared by Treasury CS Ukur Yattani and which were presented before the National Assembly on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health will see its 2019/2020 budget reduced by Sh.12.2 billion. The Health ministry, however, has been allocated a special fund to respond to the coronavirus threat..

“The decrease in capital expenditure is mainly due to rationalization of the budget. To address the COVID-19 disease, the Ministry has been funded with Ksh.3.9 billion, which comprises of Ksh.1 billion for recruitment of health workers, Ksh.300 million for operations and Ksh. 2.6 billion under development,” notes the Treasury document.

In total, the Treasury CS proposes a reduction of the Sh 3.08 trillion 2019/20 budget by a Sh.99.2 billion.

The Executive will suffer the largest share with a Sh74.4 billion reduction while National Assembly and the Judiciary are set to come down with cuts of Ksh.2.5 billion and Ksh.1.7 billion respectively.

The Judiciary, led by Chief Justice David Maraga had bitterly complained that its 2019/20 budget was not enough to sustain its operations