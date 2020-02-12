Former Head of Public Service Dr Sally Kosgei's tribute to the late former President Daniel arap Moi on Wednesday offered insights into the workings of the Moi government.

Kosgei's tribute also offered light on the events leading to Moi's retirement, even as it contradicted a mkey story that Deputy President William Ruto has told the media in recent days.

Kosgei, who was Moi's head of public service in 2002, said Moi had formed a transition team as he prepared to retire in 2002.

She added that as late as October of 2002, public servants had started seeing the signs that Moi's Kanu candidate Uhuru Kenyatta was losing.

Kosgei gave the story of an incident where she led three other senior civil servants to brief Moi on Uhuru's poor failing in the president election that was looming.

She added that Moi listened to the briefing and tasked her to prepare two speeches - one which would be used if Uhuru won and a concession speech if Uhuru lost.

"One day in October 2002, we agreed as the six-member civil servants committee overseeing political transition, we should go see President Moi and let him that his party candidate was not doing well. Three of us went to see him but we faced a really hostile reception. I thought I could see smoke coming out of his ears."

"He calmly asked me, Daktari, who did you come with but I was shocked when I looked back and realized my colleagues had fled. His mood changed and he asked me to take a seat. I gave him two speeches which Uhuru would make after the election. One if he won and a concession speech if he lost. He accepted them and he put them in his folder," Kosgei said.

Kosgei's version of events, delivered in Uhuru's presence, appeared to contradict Ruto's recent recollection of events where he said the concession speech was prepared on the day it became apparent Mwai Kibaki had won

Ruto said he was at State House on the day after the 2002 general election when it became apparent Kibaki was winning.

"At one time one of us asked if Moi was aware of the figures and if there was a plan B. But when Moi came, he told me to call Uhuru and prepare a concession speech," Ruto said.