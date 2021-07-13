Tributes after County Boss' sudden death

The late Mamboleo passed away on Tuesday with scanty details on what may have caused his death.

Speaking on the loss, Kisii Governor James Ongwae noted that it had been one of his lowest moments in recent times.

The governor remembered the late Mamboleo as one of the most sociable people he knew.

"Very Sad Day indeed! It's very painful to learn that my able Public Service Board Chair, Mr Evans Mamboleo is dead! Why and How so fast to my brother? An absolute natural sociable human being - Mamboleo. My lowest moments!" the Governor stated.

Kisii woman representative Janet Ong'era added her voice to the tributes remembering Mamboleo as one of the county's most committed leaders.

"Words cannot express the innate sadness I feel at the loss of our County Public Service Chairman Evans Mamboleo. Death you have robbed us a humble committed man who was not afraid to express his truth however unpalatable. An astute Leader who lived his life to the fullest," she posted.

One Eric Aori added: "Am saddened to learn the untimely demise of Mr Evans Mamboleo, the chairman public service board of Kisii county Government . I send my heartfelt condolences and thoughtful prayers to Kisii county Government fraternity for bad loss of life of humble social public servant."

Functions of County Public Service Board

The CPSB was created following the creation of devolved units by the 2010 Constitution of Kenya.

According to Article 235 of the Constitution, the CPSB serves to:- establishing and abolishing offices in its public service; appointing persons to hold or act in those offices, and confirming appointments; and exercising disciplinary control over and removing persons holding or acting in those offices.

The body's jurisdiction, however, does not apply to positions on the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

CPSB comprises of:- a chairperson, at least three but not more than five members; and a certified public secretary of good professional standing, whom the governor should nominate and appoint, with the approval of the county assembly, who is the secretary to the board.

The body is considered as independent and is not subject to the direction or control of any other person or authority.