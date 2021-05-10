Teachers Service Commission (TSC) boss Nancy Macharia has called for more teachers to take up the COVID-19 vaccine.
TSC Boss confirms death of 37 teachers over Covid-19
24 school principals, 3 deputy principals and 10 classroom teachers.
Speaking during the release of the KCSE 2020 results, Macharia confirmed that 37 secondary school teachers have died from COVID-19 related cases.
Additionally, Macharia said that TSC has created WalimuCare App, an insurance app that allows teachers to access tele-medicine access anytime and from anywhere including isolation centers and their homes.
“Having concluded the examination period, I beseech all teachers to take up the jab. The President granted all teachers an opportunity to get the vaccination regardless of age. Let us utilize this gracious opportunity to protect our lives,” said Macharia.
Macharia also announced that the Ministry of health has agreed to open a vaccination center at TSC headquarters.
“We have received a number of unbelievable claims of attempted pre-exposure of examination papers. We have launched a biometric enrollment & validation of teachers,” added Macharia.
