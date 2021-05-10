TSC Boss confirms death of 37 teachers over Covid-19

Speaking during the release of the KCSE 2020 results, Macharia confirmed that 37 secondary school teachers have died from COVID-19 related cases.

Additionally, Macharia said that TSC has created WalimuCare App, an insurance app that allows teachers to access tele-medicine access anytime and from anywhere including isolation centers and their homes.

“Having concluded the examination period, I beseech all teachers to take up the jab. The President granted all teachers an opportunity to get the vaccination regardless of age. Let us utilize this gracious opportunity to protect our lives,” said Macharia.

Macharia also announced that the Ministry of health has agreed to open a vaccination center at TSC headquarters.