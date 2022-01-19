A drone strike on a flour mill in the northwestern Ethiopian town of May Tsebri, in the Tigray region, reportedly killed 17 people on Monday, January 10 and injured dozens more, according to eyewitnesses.

The January 10 bombings came just days after a similar attack on a camp for displaced persons in Dedebit killed 59 and injured nearly 140 on Friday. January 7.

The sale of drones turned the tide of war in Ethiopia. There has been widespread rumours that the Ethiopian government bought drones from Turkey.

41833403-c8df-40e2-bc8b-a525b1685d50

The rumours intensified once it was reported that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Turkey and met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan twice in the past six months.

The sale of drones turned the tide of war in Ethiopia. As the threat to the embassy increased, activities were stopped. Embassy employees have been working from Kenya for about 1 month.

Ethiopia has been ravaged by a war that broke out between Tigrayan forces and federal troops 14 months ago. Fighting has caused a humanitarian crisis in Tigray with allegations of atrocities leveled against all parties in the conflict.

The year-long war in Ethiopia has resulted in humanitarian and economic crises for the Horn of Africa country BI Africa

More than 2 million people have been displaced and hundreds of thousands are living in famine-like conditions with aid to the region blocked.

The TPLF had dominated Ethiopia's central government for nearly 30 years before Abiy came to power in 2018.