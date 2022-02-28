Stephen Mukuha, a director at Tuskys Supermarket passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022.
Tuskys Director Stephen Mukuha dies
The family of Stephen Mukuha confirmed that the former director died at a Nairobi hospital.
He was one of the children of Tuskys Founder the late Joram Kamau Kago.
Mukuha ran the struggling retailer alongside his brothers Yusuf Mugweru, John Kago Kamau, and Samuel Gatei Kamau.
The supermarket chain is on the brink of collapse after a series of internal squabbles and mounting debt.
