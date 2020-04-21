Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu confirmed the deaths of two Kenyans who succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

“As of April 17, confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK stood at 108,093 with a total of 14,576 deaths. Of those who’ve lost their lives, two are Kenyans. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,” he said.

Kenya’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Manoah Esipisu

So far the UK has confirmed 124,743 coronavirus cases and 16,509 deaths.

Evacuation of stranded Kenyans in UK

On Monday the government had initiated plans to evacuate Kenyans stranded in the United Kingdon at their own cost.

Those who would be evacuated will be subjected to mandatory 14-28 days quarantine on arrival as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

File image of a Kenya Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Kenya Airways had given 211 as the minimum number of passengers for a chartered flight.

Those in need of evacuation have been advised to contact the Commission via email at info@kenyahighcom.org.uk and emergency duty officer at +44 7979 973 794.