Two rushed to hospital as speeding vehicle plunges into Nairobi River

Two occupants of a Subaru Imprezza were on Sunday morning rushed to hospital after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a grisly road accident.

The accident happened along Outering Road, Kariobangi area in Nairobi after the vehicle hit a speed bump and landed into Nairobi River.

Reports indicate that the motorist was driving towards Thika Superhighway from Donholm area at around 11pm Saturday.

Details emerged that the driver who was later identified as Moses Munene, had a passenger on board, identified as Mary Mumbi.

Police say Munene broke his leg in the crash while Mumbi sustained minor injuries and was also hospitalised.

The mangled car was removed from the river at around 11am on Sunday, December 22, and towed to Pangani Police Station.