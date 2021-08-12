UDA announces plan for Nairobi ahead of 2022 General Election

The new party associated with Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday sent out a notice that outlined a plan for Nairobi County as the elections approach.

UDA invited prospective aspirants to make formal applications indicating their intention to vie on the party's ticket.

"We are in the process of updating and preparing our aspirants register. This is in preparation for aspirants engagement with party leadership on matters to do with upcoming party grassroots elections and subsequent nomination for various elective positions preceding the 2022 General Election.

"All those interested in vying for various elective positions in the upcoming General Election 2022 are requested to register without delay," the notice read in part.

UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina went on to outline that the first aspirants' meeting will be held on Wednesday August 18, 2021.

She added that the party will organize more meetings following the first meeting.

Pulse Live Kenya

Ownership of UDA

The ownership of the UDA outfit has been in contest following a petition filed with the Political Parties Tribunal by the party's former chairman, Mohamed Abdi Noor.

Noor, a former nominated Member of Parliament (MP), claims that former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, UDA party Secretary-General Veronica Maina and former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale have taken over leadership of the party without adhering to the provisions of the party's constitution.

"The case launched by Hon. Abdi Noor at Political Parties Disputes Tribunal on UDA ownership is malicious and I can only read JP hand in it.

"Gazettement of changes to the UDA’s National Executive Council (NEC) officials through Gazette Notice No. 1233 dated January 29, 2021 and published on March 19, 2021 was within the law. All other theories in papers today are Jubilee Party gimmicks," Mr Muthama stated.

On his part, Noor claims that the Gazette Notice quoted by the former Machakos Senator was illegally issued.

"I am aware on my own knowledge that the Registrar of Political Parties unlawfully made changes to the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) officials through Gazette Notice No. 1233 dated January 29, 2021, and 2739 published on March 19, 2021.

"The Registrar deliberately ignored complaints and reservations leading to the change of officials," a sworn affidavit read in part.

Jubilee-UDA rocky marriage

In a recent statement, the Jubilee party had declared intention to cut ties with the UDA party before the expiry of the post-election pact made after Jubilee clenched the presidency in 2017.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju wrote to the Political Parties Registrar on its intention to dissolve the 2018 partial coalition pact with UDA, which was then Party of Development and Reforms (PDR).