UDA national treasurer decamps as Gachagua causes storm in Kenya Kwanza alliance

UDA National Treasury Omingo Magara announced that he had quit the party claiming lack of democracy.

“My political future and ambitions cannot be sufficiently addressed by the UDA party. I therefore immediately resign as a party member and as a treasurer,” he announced in Kisii on Monday, February 28.

Magara's resignation marks DP Ruto's second major setback in recent weeks.

Anthony Kibagendi, the Director of Youth Affairs in Ruto's Office, resigned to join the Azimio la Umoja campaign led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua told Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudawadi to forget about running for the top seat under the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

According to Rigathi, the position of presidential candidate is reserved for DP Ruto while that of running mate is reserved for a person from the Mt Kenya region.

The MP, who was speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Monday, caused an uproar within the Kenya Kwanza alliance, with ANC and Ford Kenya rebuking his remarks.

“They (ANC and Ford Kenya) were told already we have had our own discussion and we have agreed that the running mate is for the mountain, so as you come it's good that you know and they came with that knowledge,” Gachagua said.

In a rebuttal, ANC in a statement said that the MP’s remarks were premature, untimely and unwarranted.

Mudavadi’s allies maintained that even the position of the alliance flagbearer had not been decided on, let alone the running mate position.

ANC said the honours of unveiling the presidential candidate and his designated deputy is the mandate of the Kenya Kwanza principal Ruto, Mudavadi and Wetangula.

In recent weeks, Ford Kenya and ANC have been pushing for consideration in the Kenya Kwanza alliance, saying Ruto was not an automatic candidate.

Speaking at a past event in January, Mudavadi reiterated that he was still in the presidential race despite agreeing to work with Ruto.

“We shall eventually name the candidate who will fly the Kenya Kwanza Alliance flag in the elections. Our priority right now is to unite Kenyans and ensure we have a peaceful election,” Mudavadi stated.

According to the constitution, Ruto is ineligible to serve as a deputy president again, meaning that if he were to support Mudavadi, it would be a tough sacrifice to make.