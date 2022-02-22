UDA Party set to unveil its Presidential candidate at Kasarani

In a statement released by party Secretary General Veronica Maina, UDA will hold a National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the Kasarani Indoor Arena with the main agenda being nominating its Presidential candidate.

“UDA will host its National Delegates Conference (NDC) on Tuesday, 15th March 2022 at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

“The agenda for the NDC shall be;

"To review and approve policies of the party.

“Nomination of the presidential candidate.

“To consider and approve any other party matters,” reads the statement.

The cost of a UDA Party ticket in the 2022 General Election

On February 1st, 2022, UDA announced that aspirants who intend to vie in the August 2022 General Election should apply before the February 28, deadline.

The UDA National Election Board set the fees for candidates who want to become president at Sh1 million for male candidates and Sh500,000 for women and youth.

Aspirants who want to vie for governor seats across on a UDA ticket are required to pay Sh500,000 for men and Sh250,000 for women and youth.

Senatorial aspirants will pay an application fee of Sh250,000 for men and Sh125,000 for women and youth.o

Woman Representative aspirants will be required to pay Sh250,000 and Sh125,000 for young women.

Candidates who want to vie for MP seats on a UDA ticket will part with Sh250,000 for men and Sh125,000 for women and youth.

County Assembly aspirants will be required to pay Sh50,000 as application fees for men and Sh25,000 for women.

According to the Gazette Notice published by IEBC on Friday, January 21, 2022 the upcoming General Election will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Parts III, IV and Regulation 98 and of the Election (General) Regulations, 2012 the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission gives notice that:

(a) An election of the President of the Republic of Kenya shall be held on Tuesday, 9th August 2022.

(b) Political Parties shall submit the Party Membership lists to the Commission on or before Saturday, 9th April 2022.

(c) political parties intending to present a candidate in the Presidential election shall submit the names of persons contesting in the party primaries, the date and venues of the primaries on or before Saturday, 9th April, 2022 being 21 days before the nomination day.

(d) The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates.

(e) A political party intending to present a Presidential candidate in this election shall conduct its primaries and resolve intraparty disputes on or before Friday, 22nd April, 2022.