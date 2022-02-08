RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

UDA hits back at Atwoli, calls him ancient campaign expert

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The statements go against the tenents of democracy - Hussein Mohammed

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has released a statement stating their disappointment at Francis Atwoli crude suicide 'joke' about Deputy President William Ruto.

"The remarks by their ancient campaign expert Francis Atwoli, are completely unnecessary and go against the tenets of democracy," revealed UDA Head of Communications Hussein Mohammed in a press release.

Speaking during the roll out of the Universal Health Coverage at Port Reitz Sub County Hospital in Mombasa on Monday, Atwoli told neighbours of the DP to cut down all trees to prevent him from committing suicide once election results are announced.

"Those who are close to William Ruto should cut down all the trees in Sugoi or else he will hang himself when the results are announced in August," said Atwoli.

Press statement from United Democratic Alliance.
UDA clearly incensed by the remarks made it clear how they were mind boggled by not only the statement but also the reaction elicited by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, who were both in attendance.

"To use suicide as humor in electioneering, at a national health function attended by the Health Cabinet Secretary and presided by the Head of State and consequently finding it funny, is a demonstration of just how far these elite are from the realities and struggles of the Kenyan Hustle," read the statement in part.

A report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicates that the number of suicides reported in the country rose by 58 per cent between 2008 and 2017. There are 317 suicide cases reported every year.

"We understand our competitors cannot comprehend this , because theirs is a coalition of the elite to maintain the privilege they enjoy at the expense of ordinary Kenyans," concluded Mohammed.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

