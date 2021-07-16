Video: UDA's Ka-Wanjiku cries uncontrollably after winning Kiambaa poll by only 500 votes

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission pronounced Njuguna as the Kiambaa MP-elect on Friday, July 16 after a chaotic vote tally.

Njuguna garnered 21,773 votes beating Jubilee's Kariri Njama's 21,263 votes, a difference of 510 votes.

A video obtained by Pulse Live showed the winner shedding tears uncontrollably at the Karuri High School tallying centre as his supporters encouraged him.

The vote count had earlier being stopped after Jubilee candidate disputed the results from certain polling stations.

Jubilee party agents demanded a recount of votes in some areas such as Muchatha and Kawaida polling stations.

They shouted their demands to the IEBC returning officer Peter Muiga and when the protest turned violent he ordered police to clear the tallying centre.

Muiga told supporters from both sides that he is waiting for the presiding officer of the remaining polling center to come and verify the form 35A, which he said was missing.

Muguga Ward By-election Results

Jubilee candidate Githinji Mung'ara was announced the winner in the Muguga Ward by-election, with UDA candidate Kamau Thumbi coming in second.

Mung’ara got 4,089 votes against Thumbi who garnered 4,062. The loser conceded in post on social media, wishing his competitor all the best as he executes his mandate.

"My good friends and family, I take this opportunity to thank each one of you for the great unwavering support you have bestowed on me during the just ended Muguga ward by - elections .