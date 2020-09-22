Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has taken a break from his official functions after he lost his voice for what he termed as wearing a very heavy mask during a tour to Tanzania.

Museveni said that while face masks are generally harmless and effective in the fight against Covid19, he was forced to wear an extra heavy one while visiting Tanzania's President John Pombe Magfuli.

While the Ugandan President did not elaborate, it was generally assumed that he was referring to the fear that coronavirus is rampant in Tanzania where Magufuli has shunned all safety measures and claimed to have defeated the disease.

He is expected to resume his schedule later this week.

Magufuli remained maskless during the meeting with his Ugandan counterpart which was held at the Tanzanian President's home in Chato, North-western Tanzania.

Magufuli mocked Museveni for insisting that he had to wear a mask which has been discouraged in Tanzania.

"Corona should be a reason to delay development in Uganda or in Tanzania. I told him come here we sign the agreement and he told me I must come wearing a mask and I told him even if you want to wear a blanket just come," Magufuli said.

President Museveni was in Tanzania to sign an implementation agreement for the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project.