Photo of Museveni in Kenya with high tech military gear goes viral

Cyprian Kimutai

The device can be used to prevent detonation of bombs

On Friday, April 8 Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni arrived in Kenya to witness DR Congo cement its place in East Africa Community. At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, one of his bodyguards was spotted carrying a peculiar but high-tech briefcase.

The briefcase in question was in fact a portable Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) jammer used to counter roadside bombs as well as attack enemy radio communications. The DDS jammer is an important gear used to protect high profile individuals such as Presidents.

The jammer can neutralize radio receivers from capturing both detonation commands for a Remote Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIED) as well as radio communications used by enemy forces.

Built into a hand carried case, the DDS Jammer is often carried in places where terrorists and criminals may target, such as buildings, checkpoints, or public places. It's designed to reduce heat while its properties retain a secure medium to transmit its jamming signal.

A portable Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) jammer used to counter roadside bombs as well as attack enemy radio communications.
The Jammer can neutralize or prevent deadly criminal acts such as radio controlled car bombs, roadside bombs, ambush by remote IED attacks, assassinations, and remote controlled terrorist events.

In December 2003, a cell phone jammer prevented an assassination attempt against Pakistani President Musharraf.

On that day an explosive device was detonated shortly after his motorcade passed over a bridge, destroying the bridge but causing no injuries to the President’s party or to others.

Cyprian Kimutai

