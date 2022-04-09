Photo of Museveni in Kenya with high tech military gear goes viral

The briefcase in question was in fact a portable Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS) jammer used to counter roadside bombs as well as attack enemy radio communications. The DDS jammer is an important gear used to protect high profile individuals such as Presidents.

The jammer can neutralize radio receivers from capturing both detonation commands for a Remote Controlled Improvised Explosive Devices (RCIED) as well as radio communications used by enemy forces.

Built into a hand carried case, the DDS Jammer is often carried in places where terrorists and criminals may target, such as buildings, checkpoints, or public places. It's designed to reduce heat while its properties retain a secure medium to transmit its jamming signal.

The Jammer can neutralize or prevent deadly criminal acts such as radio controlled car bombs, roadside bombs, ambush by remote IED attacks, assassinations, and remote controlled terrorist events.

In December 2003, a cell phone jammer prevented an assassination attempt against Pakistani President Musharraf.