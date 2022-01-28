RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Ugandans forced to transfer bodies to Kenyan hospitals

Cyprian Kimutai

The bodies are often taken to Kitale District Hospital

Due to an absence of mortuaries in Bukwo district, Ugandans have been forced to transfer bodies to Kitale District Hospital.

According to Resident District Commissioner Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka, residents who lose their relatives take them to Kitale, 51km away.

He said the development poses a shame to the district hospital which the government allocated Sh9.6 million (Ugx300million) for the construction of the mortuary, which has failed to be completed by the contractor.

“In fact I have received expressions of concerned from the border administrators of Kenya about the flooding dead bodies of Bukwo being crossed to keep them in Kenya,” he said.

Hashaka further revealed that the situation became worse when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. On Monday, Uganda lifted its two-year COVID-19 curfew, allowing bars and nightspots to re-open.

Uganda imposed the nighttime curfew in March 2020 in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus, which has led to about 3,500 deaths in the country.

There has been a standoff at the two border points since the end of last year after Uganda introduced new Covid-19 Protocols.

Kenya however protested against the protocols which required travellers to Uganda to undergo mandatory Covid-19 testing at the points of entry.

Last week Kenyan truck drivers boycotted the new protocols in a protest that caused a 50km traffic snarl-up from Malaba to past Kanduyi in Bungoma town.

Cyprian Kimutai

