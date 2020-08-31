The call for Health CS Mutahi Kagwe to resign over the Covid19 scandal on Monday escalated after a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta supported the campaign.

Laikipia Women Representative Cate Waruguru said Kagwe had disrespected President Kenyatta by allowing the theft of Covid19 supplies.

Waruguru shared a video of President Kenyatta speaking at Kagwe's swearing in ceremony where the head of state warned the new CS against graft.

"At the day of swearing in of CS Mutahi Kagwe, President Uhuru Kenyatta warned him of corruption in the Ministry of Health. He also warned of politicking but work to help President's Uhuru 4 agendas."

"If 'Waziri wa Corona' can dare embezzle the corona donations,then this is a disrespect to the President of the Republic who entrusted him with the health portfolio, and a disrespect to the millions of people in Kenya affected by the pandemic," Waruguru complained.

The legislator said Kagwe should be subjected to the same fate that befell former Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

"There is no sacred cow. just like CS Henry Rotich, CS Mutahi Kagwe and PS Susan Mochache should take their political responsibility and resign for further investigation," she added.

The calls for Kagwe to resign have mostly come from allies of Deputy President William Ruto while those allied to Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga have called for thorough investigations.