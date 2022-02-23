RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru arrives at Sagana State Lodge as attendees exceed capacity [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Members of the public were allowed to enter the venue

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta accompanied by politicians at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County
File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta accompanied by politicians at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri a few minutes to midday to address a meeting of local leaders and members of the public.

President Kenyatta convened the meeting on Wednesday to address the political direction of his Mt Kenya backyard ahead of the Jubilee National Delegates Conference in Nairobi.

Photos from Sagana State Lodge showed that thousands thronged the venue as the organisers struggled to handle the population that exceeded the estimated capacity.

The venue was set up to accomodate about 5,000 people but hundred more could be seen outside the compound.

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

