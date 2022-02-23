Uhuru arrives at Sagana State Lodge as attendees exceed capacity [Video]

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri a few minutes to midday to address a meeting of local leaders and members of the public.
Members of the public were allowed to enter the venue
President Kenyatta convened the meeting on Wednesday to address the political direction of his Mt Kenya backyard ahead of the Jubilee National Delegates Conference in Nairobi.
Photos from Sagana State Lodge showed that thousands thronged the venue as the organisers struggled to handle the population that exceeded the estimated capacity.
The venue was set up to accomodate about 5,000 people but hundred more could be seen outside the compound.
