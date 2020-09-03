An angry Murkomen criticized President Kenyatta, accusing him of repaying Ruto's support with betrayal and persecution.

“On this day three years ago, I was with Uhuru Kenyatta in a chopper and it was on the day the Presidential election was nullified, William Ruto was in another chopper but we all flew to Nakuru and Narok to assure Kenyans that we would abide by the Supreme Court’s decision.”

"I was wondering to myself what happened to that Uhuru that today, Uhuru Kenyatta chased his deputy out of his Mombasa house. The President is arresting anyone associated with William Ruto," the Senators complained.

The former Senate Majority Leader said he could not recognize the Uhuru Kenyatta of the second term because of what he termed as unfair persecution of the DP and his allies.

"It looks like President Uhuru Kenyatta has done what we call the kicking the ladder concept where once you climb up, you throw away the ladder."

"It is very sad and I cannot recognize this Uhuru Kenyatta in how he is treating the Deputy President, without whom, Uhuru would be nothing in this country, he would not even be an Opposition Leader," he stated.

Murkomen spoke during an interview on JKLive which he used to go after the President directly, urging Jubilee supporters to stop blaming other people for Uhuru's alleged mistakes.