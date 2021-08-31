Uhuru endorses CS Monica Juma as next Commonwealth Secretary General

In a statement on Monday, August 30, President Kenyatta said CS Juma was the most qualified for the job.

"Amb Dr. Monica Juma is Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Defence, who formerly served in the same capacity in the Foreign Affairs docket. Also as Principal Secretary she served across the security departments of government; namely Defence, Interior and Coordination of National Government, and Foreign Affairs.

"Her exemplary service as one of Kenya’s top diplomats establishes Amb. Dr. Juma as a diplomat per excellence," he said.

The head of state acknowledged her indisputable track-record of strategic leadership, management, representation and knowledge of government, regional as well as multinational, and multilateral relations, international development, security and humanitarian issues.

Uhuru expressed that he has no doubt that Amb. Monica Juma will be a strong consensus candidate, who will deliver an effective Secretariat driven by member state priorities.

"She will help bolster unity amongst the Commonwealth family, and also enhance innovative partnership that optimizes the impact of our organization.

"We as Kenyans, seek the support and endorsement from the Commonwealth fraternity," he concluded in a message to other Commonwealth nations.

British-Dominican diplomat Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC is the 6th and current Seceretary General to the Commonwealth nations.

She was born in Dominica and was their candidate for the post at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Malta in 2015.

Patricia is the 2nd Secretary-General from the Caribbean and the 1st woman to hold the post.

The Commonwealth secretary-general should not be confused with the head of the Commonwealth, who is currently Queen Elizabeth II.