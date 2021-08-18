Uhuru extends nationwide curfew

The President cited an increase in new Covid-19 infections in the country as the reason for extending the containment measure.

Following a meeting at State House Mombasa, President Kenyatta also announced that all public gatherings remain banned as an additional containment measure against the spread of Covid-19.

All forms of meetings including political rallies and campaign meetings for impending by-elections have also been outlawed for the next two months.

President Kenyatta noted that 18 counties had consistently recorded a positivity rate of over 20% for the past week.

"Concerned, that recently evaluated reports have pointed to an exponential rise in infection rates across several counties, occasioned by unrestrained gatherings and congregations, in breach of guidelines as issued by the Ministry of Health. In particular, 18 counties have recorded a positivity rate above 20%, and over the last week, the following counties have recorded a positivity rate of above 30%: Kiambu, Nyandarua, Murang’a, Makueni, Machakos, Baringo, Meru, and Nyeri," the President's statement read in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

The full containment measures were listed as:-

The hours of curfew in the territory of the Republic of Kenya shall continue to be observed from 10.00pm to 4.00am for a further containment period of 60 days. All physical/in-person public gatherings and meetings, including political rallies and campaign meetings for impending by elections are hereby suspended with immediate effect for a period of 60 days. All other social gatherings, including weddings, celebrations of marriage or traditional unions, ceremonies of rites of passage, funeral/cremation ceremonies and all other similar events or ceremonies, shall strictly adhere to the 100-person attendance limit as prescribed. In addition to the prevailing guidelines on funeral/interment ceremonies, and to further enhance compliance with the guidelines thereto, officiators and proprietors of funeral homes are to strictly adhere to the prescribed 96 hours of confirmation of death, and secure processing for burial within this period, failure to which appropriate action against management, staff, and premises shall be taken where exceptions are not justified. Places of worship nationwide, shall continue to strictly adhere to the one third (1/3) rule for in person worship and congregational worship, and protocols on hygiene and social distancing in accordance with the guidelines of the Inter Faith Council. The operations of bars, restaurants and eateries shall continue as guided by the Ministry of Health guidelines, failure to which appropriate action against management, staff, patrons, and premises shall be taken. National Government Administration Officers are to secure compliance of these directives without fail. Responsibility and consequence for breach shall be borne by the National Government Administration Officers in whose jurisdiction the breach occurs. In enforcing these measures all security sector agencies are directed to ensure that organizers and/or individual leaders, including senior public sector officials and political leaders take personal responsibility and are held to account for any violation of the measures. The measures contained herein extend the related containment measures outlined in Public Order No. 4 of 2021 issued vide the 16th Presidential Address of 29th June 2021. All other rules, guidelines, protocols not reviewed through this public order shall continue to apply until otherwise notified.