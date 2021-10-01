RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru hangs out with Museveni's son over a drink [Photo]

Museveni's son Lt Gen Kainerugaba described President Uhuru Kenyatta as his hero.

President Uhuru Kenyatta hangs out with Uganda’s Commander of Land Forces (CLF), Lieutenant General, Muhoozi Kainerugaba who is also President Yoweri Museveni’s son
President Uhuru Kenyatta recently hang out Uganda’s Commander of Land Forces (CLF), Lieutenant General, Muhoozi Kainerugaba who is also President Yoweri Museveni’s son.

Lt Gen Kainerugaba posted a photo on Thursday, September 30, showing the two in Nairobi.

I was honoured to visit my elder, my big brother and my hero recently in Nairobi. President Uhuru is an inspiration to many of us across East Africa and Africa!” he said.

The photo has split the comment section into two; Ugandans who praised Kenyatta and Kenyans, many of who were surprised by the mineral water bottles on the table.

Some Ugandans said that history would repeat itself in their country, with Kainerugaba following after his father’s footsteps just like Uhuru did.

Ugandan media reported that Lt Gen Kainerugaba was in Nairobi on his way back from Somalia.

He was in Somalia from September 23 to September 27, where he interacted with Ugandan troops involved in ongoing operations against Al-Shabaab and restore peace and stability in the country.

The purpose of my visit is to commend the troops for the great work they are doing in Somalia. Secondly, it is to talk to them and get a feel of the problems and challenges they are facing,” said Lt. Gen. Kainerugaba.

Museveni’s son has been a big fan of President Kenyatta and recently expressed his admiration for Kenya’s Commander in Chief.

Afande Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. President of Kenya and a very great man. Nobody can stop reggae! God bless him,” Kainerugaba captioned a picture of Uhuru in August.

