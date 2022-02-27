RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru's childhood chauffer requests for land, car promised by Mzee Jomo

Authors:

Amos Robi

Mboi says whenever there was traffic he would turn on the siren and the road would be cleared

Robert Mboi Photo/Thomas Rajula NMG
Robert Mboi Photo/Thomas Rajula NMG

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s childhood chauffer is asking for a car and piece of land as appreciation for the service he offered to the Kenyatta family in State house.

Recommended articles

Robert Mugo Mboi who drove President Kenyatta, his brother Muhoho and sister Nyokabi to and from school between 1974 ad 1978 says he is facing a lot of problems and the reward would boost his life and that of his grandchildren.

Speaking to the Daily Nation, Mboi said he has grandchildren who have graduated but have not secured employment noting that he would be happy to see them employed.

Although Mboi a former General Service Unit (GSU) constable has met President Uhuru Kenyatta several times, the meetings have not been very beneficial to him stating that the last time he the met president was in 2017 during the presidential campaigns where his aides took his contacts but have never reached out.

"We met a Kianyaga. He asked me 'Have you met Mum?' I said 'I can't get there lest I be beaten. He told me, 'Give me your number.' The number was taken by his people and that got lost there," he says.

Mboi states that the appreciation he is asking for was a promises from the first president but has never been fulfilled even after Kenyatta’s death in 1978.

Mzee Mboi said he drove the Kenyatta children from Gatundu to St Mary’s school noting that Mzee loved everyone at home daily unless they had travelled a long distance.

He further revealed that whenever there was traffic congestion, he would turn the siren on and motorists would give way something which fascinated many in those days.

The 78-year-old left the presidential escort team after the late president Daniel Arap Moi took the reigns of power saying he came with a new team.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru's childhood chauffer requests for land, car promised by Mzee Jomo

Uhuru's childhood chauffer requests for land, car promised by Mzee Jomo

TSC officials face arrest following DPP's tough statement

TSC officials face arrest following DPP's tough statement

Kenyans in diaspora express their concerns ahead of DP Ruto's US tour

Kenyans in diaspora express their concerns ahead of DP Ruto's US tour

Edwin Sifuna's angry exchange with police goes viral

Edwin Sifuna's angry exchange with police goes viral

Raila Odinga is intoxicated by power, says Jimi Wanjigi

Raila Odinga is intoxicated by power, says Jimi Wanjigi

Jubilee delegates kick out DP Ruto as Tuju resigns

Jubilee delegates kick out DP Ruto as Tuju resigns

Moses Kuria set to vie for Kiambu Gubernatorial seat

Moses Kuria set to vie for Kiambu Gubernatorial seat

British journalist describes Kenyans as imperialists, KOT reacts

British journalist describes Kenyans as imperialists, KOT reacts

Kenyan embassy in Zimbabwe lauded for cleaning dumpsite

Kenyan embassy in Zimbabwe lauded for cleaning dumpsite

Trending

#LowerFoodPrices: Origin of top trending hashtag that has united Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Pundits break down Stanley Livondo's alarming claim of attempts to eliminate Uhuru

Kakamega politician Stanley Livondo

Uhuru says he'll support DP Ruto under one condition

President Uhuru Kenyatta speakign at Sagana State Lodge

NTSA announces crackdown on all motorists countrywide

NTSA officers in a car