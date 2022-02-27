Uhuru's childhood chauffer requests for land, car promised by Mzee Jomo

Robert Mugo Mboi who drove President Kenyatta, his brother Muhoho and sister Nyokabi to and from school between 1974 ad 1978 says he is facing a lot of problems and the reward would boost his life and that of his grandchildren.

Speaking to the Daily Nation, Mboi said he has grandchildren who have graduated but have not secured employment noting that he would be happy to see them employed.

Although Mboi a former General Service Unit (GSU) constable has met President Uhuru Kenyatta several times, the meetings have not been very beneficial to him stating that the last time he the met president was in 2017 during the presidential campaigns where his aides took his contacts but have never reached out.

"We met a Kianyaga. He asked me 'Have you met Mum?' I said 'I can't get there lest I be beaten. He told me, 'Give me your number.' The number was taken by his people and that got lost there," he says.

Mboi states that the appreciation he is asking for was a promises from the first president but has never been fulfilled even after Kenyatta’s death in 1978.

Mzee Mboi said he drove the Kenyatta children from Gatundu to St Mary’s school noting that Mzee loved everyone at home daily unless they had travelled a long distance.

He further revealed that whenever there was traffic congestion, he would turn the siren on and motorists would give way something which fascinated many in those days.