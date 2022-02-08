Uhuru laughs uncontrollably after Martin Wambora misplaced speech

Wambora, who stood up to speak on behalf of the Council, began to read the speech and within minutes realised he had the wrong document at hand.

A seemingly confused Embu governor apologised before rushing to locate the right speech, but the crowd was already in stitches led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

The laughter got even louder after the governor returned minus the speech, saying he had left it in Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe’s car.

"Your excellency hii ni ile nilisoma huko, hiyo ingine nilisahau kwa gari ya Mutahi Kagwe, lakini ni sawa," Governor Wambora said.

He resolved to deliver off-the-cuff remarks, committing the CoG to ensuring the Universal Health Coverage pillar of Uhuru's Big 4 Agenda is spread across all the other 46 counties.

Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta was the chief guest during the official launch of UHC at Port Reitz sub-county hospital in Mombasa County.

Making healthcare accessible to all Kenyans

The head of state said the present pandemic brought to light the need for revamping the health care system in the country.

The President added that the nation is moving to an era where there would be no need to choose between medical bills and other essential needs.

“Under this pillar, we seek to eradicate the ‘poverty of dignity’ and transition our nation into an era where no Kenyan should be forced to choose between medical bills and other essential needs,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

He further highlighted the strides his administration has made in the health sector since he got into power in 2013.

President Kenyatta spoke of having addressed human resource shortage, and upgrading hospitals across the 47 counties into national referral hospitals with specialized state-of-the-art medical equipment as his administration's main successes.