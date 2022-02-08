RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru laughs uncontrollably after Martin Wambora misplaced speech

Authors:

Amos Robi

Wambora said he had forgotten the speech in CS Mutahi Kagwe's car

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Hassan Joho and Governor Martin Wambora
President Uhuru Kenyatta, Hassan Joho and Governor Martin Wambora

Attendants at the launch of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme in Mombasa County were treated to laughter and light moments when the Council of Governors (CoG) Chairman Martin Wambora stepped on the podium to deliver his speech.

Recommended articles

Wambora, who stood up to speak on behalf of the Council, began to read the speech and within minutes realised he had the wrong document at hand.

A seemingly confused Embu governor apologised before rushing to locate the right speech, but the crowd was already in stitches led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

The laughter got even louder after the governor returned minus the speech, saying he had left it in Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe’s car.

"Your excellency hii ni ile nilisoma huko, hiyo ingine nilisahau kwa gari ya Mutahi Kagwe, lakini ni sawa," Governor Wambora said.

He resolved to deliver off-the-cuff remarks, committing the CoG to ensuring the Universal Health Coverage pillar of Uhuru's Big 4 Agenda is spread across all the other 46 counties.

President Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta was the chief guest during the official launch of UHC at Port Reitz sub-county hospital in Mombasa County.

The head of state said the present pandemic brought to light the need for revamping the health care system in the country.

The President added that the nation is moving to an era where there would be no need to choose between medical bills and other essential needs.

“Under this pillar, we seek to eradicate the ‘poverty of dignity’ and transition our nation into an era where no Kenyan should be forced to choose between medical bills and other essential needs,” President Uhuru Kenyatta said.

He further highlighted the strides his administration has made in the health sector since he got into power in 2013.

President Kenyatta spoke of having addressed human resource shortage, and upgrading hospitals across the 47 counties into national referral hospitals with specialized state-of-the-art medical equipment as his administration's main successes.

Other governors from the Coast who were present during the launch are Governor Joho, Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, Lamu's Fahim Twaha and Dhadho Godana of Tana River.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kidero ordered to pay Sh400 million to KRA

Kidero ordered to pay Sh400 million to KRA

Devolution CS Charles Keter has resigned

Devolution CS Charles Keter has resigned

Uhuru laughs uncontrollably after Martin Wambora misplaced speech

Uhuru laughs uncontrollably after Martin Wambora misplaced speech

Uhuru tears into DP Ruto for 8 minutes straight [Full Video]

Uhuru tears into DP Ruto for 8 minutes straight [Full Video]

UDA hits back at Atwoli, calls him ancient campaign expert

UDA hits back at Atwoli, calls him ancient campaign expert

Questions linger on legality of detaining dead bodies over hospital bills

Questions linger on legality of detaining dead bodies over hospital bills

Atwoli makes crude suicide 'joke' about William Ruto

Atwoli makes crude suicide 'joke' about William Ruto

Kenya's ambassador to Uganda, Kiema Kilonzo resigns

Kenya's ambassador to Uganda, Kiema Kilonzo resigns

IEBC miss targets greatly as second phase of voter registration ends

IEBC miss targets greatly as second phase of voter registration ends

Trending

German bank rejects suspicious Sh785 million transfer to CBK

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge

KQ to stop shipping monkeys after accident

Kenya airways planes

Moses Kuria’s message after DP Ruto visited him in Dubai [Photos]

Deputy President William Ruto and Oscar Sudi Visits Oscar Sudi in Dubai

Speculation rife over DP Ruto's whereabouts, after skipping campaign trail for 2 days

Deputy President William Ruto