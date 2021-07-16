Uhuru orders investigation after activist is shot dead outside her home

Dr. Paula Kahumbu, an award-winning naturalist, announced the news on her social media accounts, reporting that Stuchburry was shot four times in her driveway at her home.

In his message of condolence to the family, relatives and friends, President Kenyatta said his administration greatly appreciates the contribution of Ms Stuchburry in conserving the environment.

Pulse Live Kenya

“It is very sad, unfortunate and regrettable that bad people have senselessly taken away the life of Joanna Stuchburry in such a senseless manner.

"For the longest time, Joanna has been a steadfast champion for the conservation of our environment and is remembered for her relentless efforts to protect Kiambu forest from encroachment," the President mourned.

The Head of State promised Government action to track down and apprehend killers of Ms Stuchburry terming them cowardly enemies of the Kenyan nation.

“My Government will pursue and apprehend the criminals behind the killing of Joanna. We will not allow few misguided individuals to continue shedding blood of innocent people working hard to make Kenya a better place for all of us. Those are cowardly enemies of our country,” President Kenyatta said.