Uhuru signs controversial Political Parties Bill into law

The new law amends the Political Parties Act of 2011 by introducing the concept of coalition political parties, outlining functions of political parties as well as changing the criteria of accessing the Political Parties Fund.

The law also empowers the Registrar of Political Parties to certify political party membership lists and nomination rules among other transformative provisions aimed at strengthening management of political parties and enhancing democracy.

During a recent meeting with legislators at State House, Uhuru said the law is aimed at improving the country’s governance system and regretted that some leaders were demonising the amendment for short-term political gain.

“And the political parties amendment that we are trying to push through which some people have tried to demonise as they demonised BBI. The bill is giving us an opportunity to be able to formally work together across political parties in the interest of the nation,” the President said.

ODM leader Raila Odinga also praised the bill, saying that it would improve governance in Kenya.

Chaotic Sessions

The Political Parties Bill faced strong resistance in the National Assembly, resulting in fights and heated arguments on the floor of the house.