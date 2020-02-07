President Uhuru Kenyatta held a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two presidents agreed to commence talks leading to a trade pact between Kenya & the US.

They said a new trade pact would help increase trade and investment volumes between Kenya and the United States of America (USA).

Uhuru's meeting with Trump at the White House

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer stated that Kenya is a recognized leader in Africa and an important strategic partner to the USA.

Uhuru's take

"... there is enormous potential for us to deepen our economic and commercial ties... we look forward to negotiating and concluding a comprehensive, high-standard agreement with Kenya that can serve as a model for additional agreements across Africa," Lighthizer stated.

Currently, trade between Kenya and the US stands at about USD 1billion a year with over 70 percent of Kenya's export into the expansive American market in 2018, worth USD 466 million, entering under AGOA.

President Kenyatta told the Kenya-US forum his administration is committed to developing the strongest trade and investment framework that would deliver increased trade between the two nations.