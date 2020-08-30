President Uhuru Kenyatta has landed Raila Odinga’s home turf of Kisumu.

The president and his delegation touched down on Sunday morning for a working visit that will see him tour key projects in the region.

The head of state is expected to inspect on-going works at Kisumu port that is being revived by the government.

The region has seen key infrastructure upgrade that many link to the new-found partnership between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga, transforming it into an economic hub.

Among the projects that have been launched in the region is the revival of the 217-kilometre Nakuru-Kisumu at a cost of Sh3.8 billion.

Roads have also been upgraded in the City, transforming it into a thriving metropolis.

DP Ruto back in action

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto made a comeback to attending church services, joining the congregation for the Sunday service at the Africa Inland Church (AIC) in Pipeline.

DP Ruto

Ruto had been a familiar figure in churches before the Covid-19 pandemic where his delegation would seize every available opportunity to campaign for his 2022 bid.

The DP has heightened political activities in the country, leaving no doubt that he is serious with his 2022 bid.

Speaking in Mombasa yesterday, the DP delved into politics, telling off his critics in Jubulee who have warmed up to the idea of a Raila Odinga Presidency.

"It does not make sense for party officials to declare that a person from another party will be president. If that is the case, they should do it from Orange House where they can campaign with people of the same agenda," he declared.