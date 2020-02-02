While launching until a Sh 250 million milk cooling plant in Nyambene Meru County on Saturday, the president stated that just a few days after Peter Munya took over the Agriculture docket, the fruits can already be seen unlike his predecessor.

In reference to Kiunjuri's statement challenging Kenyans to take photographs of locusts and send to him when he was the Agriculture CS, the President noted that what is needed is meaningful development, not PR gimmicks and politics.

“Na hivyo ndivyo sisi twataka na ndipo unaona hapa wakati tulibadilisha tu siku moja, waziri sitaki kusema lakini tuliona kazi ikianza kutekelezwa sio mambo ya tu kupiga picha” said Uhuru.

Uhuru added that his administration was seeking public servants who would take their responsibilities seriously with more actions than words.

This comes weeks after the Mwangi Kiunjuri was put on the spotlight for telling Kenyans to post pictures of suspected locusts on social media after they invaded Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo and Samburu county.

“If you see any insect that you suspect could be a locust, take a picture and post on social media so we can confirm for you what insect it really is,” said Mwangi Kiunjuri.

