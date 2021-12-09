RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru mourns owner of iconic African Heritage House, Alan Donovan

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Donovan reportedly died peacefully in his sleep

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, friends and relatives of art collector and conservationist, Alan Donovan, who passed away last Sunday.

Mr. Donovan, the owner of the iconic African Heritage House along Mombasa Road, reportedly died peacefully in his sleep.

The President eulogised Mr. Donovan, 83, as a passionate and dedicated conservationist whose deep love for African culture inspired him to set up the African Heritage Estate which hosts one of the world's largest African art gallery.

"Mr Donovan has left us very many key lessons on the need to consolidate and preserve African cultural art for the benefit of current and future generations.

"Through his unrelenting determination, hardwork and years of meticulous work, Alan was able to assemble a treasure trove of African art that will continue benefit and inspire several generations to come," the President said.

The Head of State said African Heritage Estate had contributed significantly to Kenya's socioeconomic transformation over the years noting that the departed Donovan spent his entire 51 years stay in the country collecting, preserving and marketing the country's rich cultural heritage.

The President wished the family, friends and relatives of Mr Donovan fortitude and God's comfort during this difficult period of mourning.

Uhuru mourns owner of iconic African Heritage House, Alan Donovan

