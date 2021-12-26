Uhuru Mourns South Africa’s anti-apartheid Hero Desmond Tutu

In a message of condolence to President Cyril Ramaphosa, the People of the Republic of South Africa, and the family of the departed Nobel Laureate, President Kenyatta mourned the ever-smiling Archbishop Desmond Tutu as an African icon of freedom, peace and reconciliation.

"The passing away of Archbishop Desmond Tutu is a big blow not only to the Republic of South Africa where he leaves behind huge footprints as an anti-apartheid hero but to the entire African continent where he is deeply respected and celebrated as a peacemaker.

"Through his distinguished work over the years as a cleric, freedom fighter and peacemaker, Archbishop Tutu inspired a generation of African leaders who embraced his non-violent approaches in the liberation struggle," President Kenyatta mourned the former head of the South African Anglican Church.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu Pulse Live Kenya

President Kenyatta wished President Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africans and the family of the departed prelate God's comfort as they come to terms with his demise.

"To my brother President Cyril Ramaphosa, the People of the Republic of South Africa and the family, friends and relatives of Archbishop Tutu, I pray to God to cover you all with his calming fortitude during this difficult period of mourning," President Kenyatta condoled.