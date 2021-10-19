RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru tours multi-billion projects in Kirinyaga County

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Working nation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta tours Multi-billion projects in Kirinyaga County
President Uhuru Kenyatta tours Multi-billion projects in Kirinyaga County

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday inspected the ongoing construction of the Sh 8.5 billion Thiba Dam as well as the Sh 2.6 billion Mwea Irrigation Scheme expansion project, all in Kirinyaga County.

Recommended articles

The President, who was accompanied on the tour by Kirinyaga leaders led by Governor Anne Waiguru and County MP Wangui Ngirici as well as Water CS Sicily Kariuki, began his tour at the 15 million cubic meters of water capacity Thiba Dam in Gichugu Constituency.

Speaking to Gichugu residents who turned up to receive him at the dam whose construction will be complete by the end of the year, the President announced Government plans to construct a hospital in the area and relocate a local school whose operations have been hampered by the mega project.

President Uhuru Kenyatta tours Multi-billion projects in Kirinyaga County
President Uhuru Kenyatta tours Multi-billion projects in Kirinyaga County Pulse Live Kenya

He said Thiba dam will transform rice farming in the region by enabling farmers to multiply production besides providing adequate clean water for domestic and agricultural use by residents of Kirinyaga and neighboring Counties.

When this dam is complete it will enable the residents to have enough water for irrigation not once a year but continuously thereby enabling rice farmers in Mwea to double their production,” the President said.

On politics, the President cautioned area residents to be wary of deceitful and self-seeking politicians who he said are out to divide wananchi for selfish gains.

The President said he had fulfilled his pre-election promise of delivering Thiba dam and related Irrigation infrastructure which was among other pledges such as key roads and electricity connectivity.

President Uhuru Kenyatta tours Multi-billion projects in Kirinyaga County
President Uhuru Kenyatta tours Multi-billion projects in Kirinyaga County Pulse Live Kenya

Some of you tend to forget what you had requested. You can see what the Government has done. I had promised to fulfil my pledges and as you can see work is ongoing. Don’t be deceived by few misguided individuals. My Government is action oriented and we don’t waste time with empty talk,” President Kenyatta said.

On his way to and from Thiba Dam, the President made stopovers in Karatina, Kagumo and Kutus towns to acknowledge greetings from thousands of Nyeri and Kirinyaga residents who lined the roads to receive him.

From Thiba dam, the Head of State drove through Kutus town to Mutithi in Mwea Constituency where the Government is implementing the Mwea Irrigation Scheme expansion projects, a Sh 2.6 billion initiative that seeks to raise the area under rice cultivation from the current 10,000acres to 35,000acres by February next year.

The project which involves the construction of a 2.4km link canal to transfer water from Thiba Dam, 47kms of irrigation and drainage canals, and the laying of Kathiga Bridge is 71 percent complete.

When ready, the expansive irrigation project will increase rice production in Mwea from 114,000MT to 200,000MT annually besides creating 50,000 new jobs.

President Uhuru Kenyatta tours Multi-billion projects in Kirinyaga County
President Uhuru Kenyatta tours Multi-billion projects in Kirinyaga County Pulse Live Kenya

In his address to area residents, the President said the various infrastructural projects being undertaken throughout the country are the foundation of a better Kenya.

"Let us walk and work together as Kenyans. What we are doing now is laying a strong foundation for a better tomorrow. Do not be deceived by anyone that they are able to single headedly change the lives of Kenyans,” the President cautioned.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

Abel Mutua's movie makes over Sh4M in 5 days

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

I spent Sh800K - Vera speaks on begging for money to fund lavish Baby shower

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Shika Simu yangu bro, we need you - Eric Omondi begs Eddie Butita

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

5 things you should never do to please a woman

5 things you should never do to please a woman

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Mulamwah and girlfriend Sonie welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Janet Mbugua's husband thrown at the centre of nasty fight at Ole Sereni Hotel [Video]

Trending

British MP claims she didn't know her flat was owned by the Kenyatta family

British MP Emma Hardy (left) has denied knowing that the sh.152 million flat she was living in London is owned by the Kenyatta family.

Self confessed serial killer lynched by mob

20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala who was arrested over kidnapping and murder of two children in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi County

Matiang'i discloses a secret Uhuru told him before travelling abroad

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at a past meeting in Mombasa

Mashirima Kapombe's touching story earns her Sh200k & an international award

Mashirima Kapombe