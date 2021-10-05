RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru's lawyer Evans Monari dies, leaves family with Sh16 million hospital bill

Denis Mwangi

The family has appealed to friends and family to help clear the hospital bill.

Evans Monari in court
The family of senior advocate Evans Monari has announced that he passed on Monday evening, October 4, 2021.

Monari was one of the advocates who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2017 Presidential Petition at the Supreme Court.

The family said that the lawyer had been receiving treatment at a city hospital over the past month where he breathed his last.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with his legal team including Evans Monari (back right)
Lehmann Associates has started a fundraiser to help pay for the huge hospital bill that accrued.

The medical bill as at today stands at Kshs. 16 Million and it continues to grow. Whereas Evans has an insurance cover that would handle the bill, the Insurance Company has refused to settle the bill.

The family is now saddled with this huge medical bill that they now seek your kind assistance to settle,” a statement from Lehmann Associates read.

According to the law firm, the family’s friends and Monari’s colleagues are the only hope of clearing the bill.

Until his death, the late was a Senior Disputes & Arbitration Partner at Coulson Harney LLP.

He handled complex commercial, civil, judicial review and constitutional matters as well as high profile criminal briefs before moving to International Commercial Arbitration disputes involving both government and private entities.

Evans Monari in court representing Hussein Ali
Monari’s high profile cases.

Lead Defense Counsel at the International Criminal Court in respect of Gen. Hussein Mohammed and later joined the Defence of Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta.

Acting for the Government of Kenya in international arbitration proceedings that were filed at ICSID by WalAm Energy, a Canadian headquartered company that claims to have suffered damage due to revocation of an energy contract in Kenya.

Lead Defense Counsel at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda engaged by the United Nations to design and mobilize the defense of indicted personalities at the tribunal.

Denis Mwangi

