Uhuru's lawyer Evans Monari dies, leaves family with Sh16 million hospital bill

Monari was one of the advocates who represented President Uhuru Kenyatta during the 2017 Presidential Petition at the Supreme Court.

The family said that the lawyer had been receiving treatment at a city hospital over the past month where he breathed his last.

Pulse Live Kenya

Lehmann Associates has started a fundraiser to help pay for the huge hospital bill that accrued.

“The medical bill as at today stands at Kshs. 16 Million and it continues to grow. Whereas Evans has an insurance cover that would handle the bill, the Insurance Company has refused to settle the bill.

“The family is now saddled with this huge medical bill that they now seek your kind assistance to settle,” a statement from Lehmann Associates read.

According to the law firm, the family’s friends and Monari’s colleagues are the only hope of clearing the bill.

Until his death, the late was a Senior Disputes & Arbitration Partner at Coulson Harney LLP.

He handled complex commercial, civil, judicial review and constitutional matters as well as high profile criminal briefs before moving to International Commercial Arbitration disputes involving both government and private entities.

Pulse Live Kenya

Monari’s high profile cases.

Lead Defense Counsel at the International Criminal Court in respect of Gen. Hussein Mohammed and later joined the Defence of Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta.

Acting for the Government of Kenya in international arbitration proceedings that were filed at ICSID by WalAm Energy, a Canadian headquartered company that claims to have suffered damage due to revocation of an energy contract in Kenya.