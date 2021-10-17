RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru's message after death of award-winning State House photographer

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

I received the news with utter shock - Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family of the Principal State House photographer, Henry Muriithi Nyaga, following his sudden death.

Muriithi passed away at his home in Embu County on Saturday October 16, 2021.

"I have received the sad news of the sudden death of Henry this morning with utter shock. Henry was a highly gifted photographer whose award-winning work made him one of the best in his field.

"He was a humble and amiable person whose virtues of hard work and dedication to duty will remain an inspiration to his colleagues and all those that interacted with him," President Kenyatta mourned.

Principal State House photographer, the late Henry Muriithi Nyaga
Principal State House photographer, the late Henry Muriithi Nyaga Pulse Live Kenya

The President went on to narrate that he had worked closely with the veteran photographer and had been impressed by Muriithi's diligence.

"Having interacted with him extensively in the course of his duty, Henry exemplified diligence and deep commitment to duty, and always worked hard to exceed the expectations of his assignments.

"It is because of his commitment to duty that he rose through the ranks of the public service to become a principal photographer at State House. Indeed, we will forever be grateful for the excellent service the late Henry rendered to this country over the years," Uhuru eulogised.

Henry Nyaga won the prestigious CNN Africa Photojournalist of the Year Award in 1999 while working with the Kenya News Agency (KNA).

He also won two International Catholic photojournalism awards, which were presented, to him in Bangkok, Thailand and in Switzerland.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

