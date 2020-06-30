President Uhuru Kenyatta has issued a statement on the progress the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS )has made during its first 100 days in office.

According to President Uhuru, the Major General Mohammed Abdalla Badi led NMS whose first 100 days elapsed on June 28th has made substantive progress in implementing the Nairobi Urban Mobility Plan, effecting the Non-Motorized Transport Strategy, Reviewing the development approvals process, Improving solid waste management, Streamlining urban renewal projects and Reviewing and improving the governance and transparency models used in service delivery.

“I am gratified that the directives for the first 100 days have been implemented in earnest,” said President Kenyatta.

He added that, “The evidence of this progress can already be seen. Our neighbourhoods are beginning to look cleaner, hundreds of young people, especially those in poor and vulnerable communities in the city are earning a living; thousands of households are receiving water closer to home; affordable housing projects are now ready to break ground; road infrastructure is beginning to see the much needed maintenance works; and pedestrian and cyclist’s corridors in our business districts are beginning to take shape.”

The Head of State pointed out that NMS has demonstrated that the aspirations of the people of Nairobi can become a reality, as we look forward to Post Covid-19 National Recovery. He singled out the Kazi Mtaani Initiative that has empowered and created jobs for youths living in informal settlements during the covid-19 pandemic.

NMS Director Major General Mohamed Badi

“The hundreds of young people from the informal settlements of Mathare, Mukuru Kayaba, Mukuru Kwa Rueben, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Kibra and Korogocho deployed across various projects in the last three months has shown us that this model is sustainable and will result in life changing enterprise for our young people. Going forward, we must reach all the informal settlements across the city with this programme. I am particularly gratified by the street families that have been working on the Grogan Road area. Today, those young people can afford to live away from the streets and give their children hope of a better tomorrow,” stated the President.

President Kenyatta called on NMS to also deal with systemic challenges city residents face on a day to day basis.

“I challenge NMS to remain true to the founding values of this great nation and continue to deliver services as an accountable, compassionate and caring institution,” said Kenyatta.