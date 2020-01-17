Kenyans on Twitter are trolling Opposition leader Raila Odinga after posting a picture of gifts he had received from a local flight company.

Mr Odinga was photographed with Rarienda MP Otiende Omolo and staff from Safarilink who had brought them gifts.

Umekuwa influencer- Kenyans on Twitter Troll Raila Odinga after receiving gifts

"Heading to Kakamega for tomorrow’s BBI meeting with surprise gifts from @Flysafarilink staff," the photograph was captioned.

The ODM leader will be heading to Kakamega on Saturday for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report meeting that will be held in the county.

Cancelled meeting

But police have cancelled another meeting that was planned by DP William Ruto's allies that were to be held in Mumias, Kakamega County, on Saturday.

The group has accused police of sabotaging their meeting despite being the first group to get a permit for it.

They maintained they are not opposed to the BBI report but complained that the process has been hijacked by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politicians.