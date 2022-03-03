Landmark deal signed in Nairobi: 'No More Plastic' demand UNEP

The summit produced results on Wednesday, March 3 the final day, approving an agreement to create the world's first-ever global plastic pollution treaty.

The resolution recommends measures to tackle plastic production, which currently is slated to almost quadruple by 2050, and take up 10-13% of the global carbon budget, endangering climate.

The resolution, based on three initial draft resolutions from various nations, establishes an intergovernmental negotiating committee, which will begin work this year, with an expected legally binding agreement to be completed by 2024.

“Plastic pollution has grown into an epidemic. With today’s resolution we are officially on track for a cure,” said Espen Barth Eide, the president of Unea-5 and Norway’s minister for climate and the environment.

"Collective action is required to address plastic pollution & alternatives. Kenya supports the proposal of global agreement to tackle plastic pollution for building back better," said Cabinet Secretary of Environment and Forestry Keriako Tobiko.