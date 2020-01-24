Former IEBC Commissioner and UN official Roselyn Akombe has thrown shade at ODM Leader Raila Odinga's meeting Mt Kenya leaders.

Akombe, who is also gender rights activist, observed the absence of youth and women in Odinga's meeting which was dominated by elderly men.

Among those who attended the meeting at Capitol Hill included Equity Bank founder Peter Munga, Governors Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua), and Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina.

Akombe sarcastically tweeted that she was happy to see young men and women being involved in development issues.

"Great to see the young men and women of diverse socio-economic backgrounds sitting around the table discussing issues of “agriculture, representation, youth empowerment, sharing of revenue, national unity," she said.

IEBC exit

The former IEBC official has been leaving in self-exile after she fled Kenya at the precipice of the repeat Presidential election.

In the last two years, she has used her social media account to advocate for reforms in Kenya's political climate.

Akombe currently works as a political officer at the UN office in New York.