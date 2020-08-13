Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Thursday appeared to threaten physical violence on a People Daily journalist over a story detailing President Uhuru Kenyatta's public scolding of the city boss.

Veteran journalist Eric Wainaina on Thursday reported on yesterday's events at KICC where President Kenyatta reprimanded Sonko over his tussle with NMS Director General Mohamed Badi.

However, Sonko was not pleased with the coverage saying President Kenyatta had not scolded him but had only urged him to work with Badi.

"Seems some media houses are becoming so desperate and gutter press day by day. The President told us to work together for the betterment of the great people of Nairobi. So wewe Errick Wainaina wa people daily wacha USHENZI TAKATAKA GASIA WEWE kama hii story yako umeandika. Unafaa viboko mbili ya matako," the Governor said.

President Kenyatta's speech, however, did not only call on Badi and Sonko to work together but it was also a reprimand of the Governor whom President Kenyatta of playing politics with the NMS issue.

"I want to congratulate NMS for their work in the past two months they have done more than 200 boreholes in the slums and we have more projects to ensure our people get free water and a clean environment with a functioning sewerage system."

"This is why I want these two (Badi and Sonko) to work together. Sonko, stop playing politics! The General has no interest in your seat or that of any MCA. He is my General and when he finishes this work I will send him back to KDF to continue defending Kenyans," President Kenyatta said.

Sonko later apologised to Badi over personal attacks directed at the NMS boss, including referring to him as "Sadam Hussein".