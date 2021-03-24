The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has issued a response to the Kenyan government following an ultimatum served on Wednesday.

The ultimatum was issued by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i seeking a road map to the closure of Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps.

UNHCR expressed its commitment to finding an amicable solution while cooperating with the Kenyan government.

"The decision would have an impact on the protection of refugees in Kenya, including in the context of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue our dialogue with the Kenyan authorities on this issue.

"UNHCR stands ready to support the Government of Kenya in continuing and further strengthening the work that is ongoing to find solutions that are orderly, sustainable and respect refugee rights," the statement read in part.