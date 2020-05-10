Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has earned international recognition over his online classes during the Covid19 pandemic.

Babu was featured by the Voice of America (VoA) for using his knowledge to help KCSE students with revision work - especially in Mathematics and Chemistry.

"A recently released report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) shows 127 million primary and secondary schools from East and Southern Africa are unable to rejoin schools and have been staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic. "

"The situation has seen different people device mechanisms of ensuring students continue to learn while staying home. Babu Owino is a Kenyan MP who has decided to use his talent in science subjects to educate students using his social media platforms," the VOA said in a special feature.

The VOA feature was shared by the United Nations on its website.

The development came at a time when Babu's online classes face a ban after Education PS Belio Kipsang said that anyone who wanted to teach students through online platforms must be a trained teacher who must be accredited by the TSC.