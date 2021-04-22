US President Joe Biden extends special invite to President Uhuru Kenyatta

United States President Joe Biden has extended an invite to President Uhuru Kenyatta to attend the ongoing Leaders Summit on Climate.
The White House confirmed that the invite had been extended to President Kenyatta and 39 other world leaders.
The invites were sent shortly after President Biden addressed the summit, virtually from the White House.
"The signs are unmistakable, the science is undeniable and the cost of inaction keeps mounting.
"The countries that take decisive actions now will be the ones that reap the clean energy benefits of the boom that’s coming," President Biden stated.
The summit will be taking place between April 22 and April 23.
