NASA Ceo Norman Magaya has called out President Uhuru Kenyatta for not sacking Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri.

In a tweet, Magaya questioned why the President has not fired the CS after the latter held a presser and asked Kenyans to send photographs of locusts.

"Unless this man has Uhuru’s nudes... no justification exists for him to be CS !!! Incompetency is written allover Kiunjuri," Magaya tweeted.

CS Kiunjuri had asked the public to inform area chiefs when they spot locusts which caused an uproar on social media.

Public asked to report locusts sighted

"We appeal to members of the public to contact their village elders or chief when they locate the swarms so we can mobilise our teams to spray the insects early morning," the Agriculture CS said.

"If you see any insect that you suspect could be a locust, take a picture and post on social media so we can confirm for you what insect it really is," he added.

Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri

CS Kiunjuri on Friday warned that the current locust invasion plaguing at least 5 counties could hit Nairobi.

He further stated the challenges the ministry has faced in trying to eradicate the locusts saying that their travel patterns have been a major hindrance.

