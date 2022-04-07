RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Everything you need to know on April 15 deadline for SIM cards

Authors:

Amos Robi

The CA directive affecting millions of SIM cards used by Kenyans

Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba
Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) Director-General Ezra Chiloba

Kenyans have just days left to ensure their their subscriber identity module (SIM) cards are properly registered with their mobile service providers or risk having their services deactivated.

Recommended articles

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) says the clean up is aimed at combating crime as well as improving data security and accuracy.

The authority has emphasised that the April 15, 2022 deadline for the exercise will not be extended.

According the Authority, a high number of SIM cards are unregistered, fraudulently registered or registered to multiple numbers without owners' consent.

CA Director-General Ezra Chiloba has insisted that the directive is necessary, adding that there will be no exceptions.

“Of course, we want them to be switched off, they will not be able to access the services when that date comes. You need to provide details that are able to identify you,” Chiloba said.

Communications Authority of Kenya. (techweez)
Communications Authority of Kenya. (techweez) Pulse Live Kenya

Many Kenyans have, however, complained about the process being tedious and time-consuming questioning why it could not have been done remotely and automatically by the service providers.

A spot check at various Safaricom Shops in the city found long queues. The country's largest telecom by users has resorted to sending out mobile customer care desks to neighbourhoods, which also have endless queues. With a week left to the deadline.

Two previous similar exercises were conducted by CA, then-Communications Commission of Kenya (CCK )in 2012 and again in 2018. The Authority argued that mobile service providers as well subscribers have still not met its requirements since.

“This has been an ongoing process over the last few years, the planned switch-off follows audit that has unearthed loopholes in adherence to SIM card registration laws by mobile network operators,” CA explained.

In 2012, six million SIM cards that were not properly registered were deactivated and in the exercise 80% of SIM cards were properly registered.

The Authority has warned that those found to have submitted false information will face a six-month jail term or a Sh100,000 fine.

For a SIM card to qualify as properly registered in Kenya, CA requires network service providers to ascertain a user's:-

  1. A digital passport-size photo of the customer - this is the requirement most SIM card holders may not have updated in 2022
  2. Verifiable registration particulars which include a national ID for citizens and passports for refugees and other outsiders

An additional requirement for the network providers is to perform checks of the information submitted by a user against the two national reference databases - Integrated Population Registration System (IPRS) and PISCES (Personal Identification Secure Comparison and Evaluation System).

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Alfred Mutua hints at exiting Azimio, cites marginalization

Alfred Mutua hints at exiting Azimio, cites marginalization

DCI issues update on Ebby case as protests reach Uhuru's office

DCI issues update on Ebby case as protests reach Uhuru's office

Everything you need to know on April 15 deadline for SIM cards

Everything you need to know on April 15 deadline for SIM cards

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

Kenyan security guards in Qatar complain of forced labour

Fresh details emerge of officers assaulting senior DCI officer in bar

Fresh details emerge of officers assaulting senior DCI officer in bar

Uhuru to have a street in Zimbabwe named after him

Uhuru to have a street in Zimbabwe named after him

Thousands urge Musk to reinstate Trump’s Twitter handle

Thousands urge Musk to reinstate Trump’s Twitter handle

Mombasa activist survives after car was shot 22 times [Photos]

Mombasa activist survives after car was shot 22 times [Photos]

Youth were paid Sh50 each to stone Raila's chopper - Matiang'i

Youth were paid Sh50 each to stone Raila's chopper - Matiang'i

Trending

Matiang'i reacts to stoning of Raila's chopper in Eldoret

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i speaking to the media during a past address.

17 face life imprisonment if found guilty of attempting to kill Raila

Among the charges preferred against the 17 include attempted murder, incitement to violence, malicious damage to property and disturbance of peace. (Photo by Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group)

Mzee Kibor's burial in limbo after trio claim to be his children

Mzee Jackson Kibor

Kenyans celebrate Albert Ouma who said Raila is being controlled

ODM party leader Raila Odinga following Supreme Court proceedings during delivery of the BBI verdict on March 31, 2022