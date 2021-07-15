Mutahi Ngunyi House Fire: Police investigate 2 possible causes

Detectives arrived at the scene at 2am and by the end of the day, narrowed down on two hypotheses.

Kenya Power took samples of the material at the scene for analysis to establish whether the fire was caused by an electrical fault.

One of Ngunyi’s workers told The Standard that the family first spotted smoke rising from the ceiling as it spread quickly throughout the house.

"The family was around when the fire started past midnight but no one was hurt. Nothing was saved because the fire engines delayed," he stated.

Another of the political analyst’s friends hinted that he also suspected that the inferno could have started from a dying fire in his chimney.

The huge fire resulted in a blame game between Mutahi and blogger Dennis Itumbi on Twitter, with the politics expert citing political intimidation.

Ngunyi took to Twitter to confirm the reports that were first issued by blogger Dennis Itumbi.

In his statement, Ngunyi said the house went up in flames at around 1.45 am, and pointed fingers at malicious political arson.

The controversial political analyst has lived in the house for 27 years.

According to photos obtained by Pulse Live, the fire reduced the huge kingly mansion to a sooty shell of its former self.

Hot flames could be seen rising above the roof consuming everything in the way as the ground-level windows released billows of smoke.