Suna East MP Junet Mohamed was on Saturday rushed to hospital over suspected food poisoning with the public expressing concerns over the life of the vocal and eloquent lawmaker.

News that the ODM stalwart was admitted to hospital spread rapidly on Saturday evening with reports indicating that he was diagnosed with food poisoning.

In a post on Facebook, Junet confirmed that he is well, having been treated and discharged with doctors monitoring his health.

"All is well I had a little complication with my stomach. I am now safely at my home after a checkup with Doctors. Thank you all for your concern," wrote Junet.

Junet Mohamed

The minority leader in parliament had spent a better of the day touring his constituency and following up on the projects that had been sponsored by the NGCDF.

In an update just minutes before he was rushed to hospital, Junet wrote:

"Day Two: Continuing with development inspection tour of my constituency. So much progress in our key priority areas of education, infrastructure and community empowerment".]

The ODM stalwart has been on the limelight in recent days, taking on DP Ruto head-on.

His most notable tackle was during the unveiling of the BBI report at Bomas of Kenya where he dismissed Kipchumba Murkomen’s remarks that a section of Jubilee leaders had been sidelined.