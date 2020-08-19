Kenya has updated the number of countries whose citizens will not be required to enter quarantine once they land.

The list shared by Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) on Tuesday included countries from Africa and the Eastern Africa region.

The number of countries exempted from quarantine has been increased by the government to 130 as per the list issued on Wednesday.

Coronavirus is continuing its spread across the world, with more than 22 million confirmed cases in 188 countries.

Globally more than 780,000 people have lost their lives as cases of the disease are continuing to surge in many countries.

In Africa, the government will exempt people from Angola, Botswana, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gambia, Lesotho, Libya, Mauritius, .Morocco, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Notably, missing from the list is Tanzania, which neighbors Kenya to the south and South Africa.

Updated list of countries exempted from Quarantine in Kenya